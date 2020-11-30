Clinton Public School District reports 18 coronavirus cases

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Monday, the Clinton Public School District reported 18 positive COVID-19 cases over the Thanksgiving break. Eight teachers and ten students make up the reported cases.

Northside, Eastside, Lovett, Sumner Hill and Clinton High School reported just one teacher from each campus testing positive. Clinton Junior High School reported three teachers testing positive.

Clinton Park, Northside, and Eastside reported only one student from each campus testing positive. Clinton High School reported five students testing positive and Clinton Junior High School reported two students testing positive.

According to the district, school administrators have completed contact tracing and have determined these cases stem from social contact over the weeklong Thanksgiving break. No students or faculty members have contracted the virus from any Clinton campus.

School officials continue to monitor students and staff closely in order to see if further positive cases are reported. This brings CPSD’s total positive cases to 65 since the start of school on August 13.

For more information, visit www.clintonpublicschools.com.

