Clinton Public School District reports 2 additional COVID-19 cases

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – According to the Clinton Public School District, one student at Sumner Hill Junior High School and one student at Clinton High School have tested positive for COVID-19.
School administrators at each campus have completed contact tracing and have contacted the parents of students in the classes who have been affected. These two cases bring CPSD’s total positive cases to 91 since the start of school on August 13.
For more information, visit www.clintonpublicschools.com.
