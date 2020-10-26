Clinton Public School District reports 23rd coronavirus case

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Monday, the Clinton Public School District reported an employee at the district’s Central Office and two students at Eastside Elementary have tested positive for COVID-19.

According to leaders, the employee did not previously have any contact with students and has not been on any campuses in the district. District administrators have contacted employees in Central Office who came into contact with the individual.

The two students testing positive from Eastside have been on quarantine due to exposure to a positive case outside of the district. They have not been in contact with any students. Because of this, no students have been placed on mandatory quarantine.

Prewitt Contracting Services conducted a deep cleaning of Clinton Public School District’s Central Office with electrostatic machines prior to the start of business Monday morning.

These three cases bring CPSD’s total positive cases to 23 since the start of school on August 13.

For more information, visit www.clintonpublicschools.com.

