Clinton Public School District reports 3 additional COVID-19 cases

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Monday, the Clinton Public School District reported three positive COVID-19 cases in the district. One staff member at Clinton Park Elementary and two students at Clinton Junior High School make up the reported cases.

School administrators at both campuses have completed contact tracing and have contacted the parents of students in the classes who have been affected. These three cases bring CPSD’s total positive cases to 80 since the start of school on August 13.

For more information, visit www.clintonpublicschools.com.

