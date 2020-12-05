Clinton Public School District reports three additional COVID-19 cases

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) — The Clinton Public School District is reporting three positive COVID-19 cases in the district.

One student at Sumner Hill Junior High School, one student at Clinton High School as well as one faculty member at Clinton Junior High School make up the reported cases, according to CPSD.

School administrators at each campus have completed contact tracing and have contacted the parents of students in the classes who have been affected.

These three cases bring CPSD’s total positive cases to 77 since the start of school on August 13.

