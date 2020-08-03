Clinton Public School District to take school bus safety precautions

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Students across Mississippi are heading back to class, and many will use the bus to get to school.

Donnie Gray, the Director of Transportation for the Clinton Public School District, said they have plans in place to provide a safe ride for children.

“The driver will have a mask. Each kid getting on the bus will have a mask or a face covering. If they don’t have a face covering, what we will do is give them a face covering as they come on the bus,” Gray explained.

He said drivers will have masks, gloves, disinfectant and sanitizer on board.

“As they (students) enter the bus, they will get some sanitizer, and they’ll come all the way to the rear of the bus,” stated Gray.

Students will board from the rear to the front to avoid any passing germs. The roof hatch will be open and windows will be cracked.

Normally, there would be 60 students on a bus, sitting three to a seat. In Clinton, it will be one child per seat with no more than 24 on a bus at one time.

In between routes, Gray said drivers will sanitize the buses. If a child contracts the coronavirus, Gray said the district will be transparent.

“Anyone that’s sitting close by, we will take the process in letting administrators know, and we’ll make the contacts in the process we have set up.”

