Clinton Public Schools’ plan in line with governor’s executive order

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, Governor Tate Reeves issued an Executive Order delaying the return to the classroom for students in 7th through 12th grade until August 17. Eight counties, including Hinds County, were included in the order.

Clinton Public School District’s Superintendent Dr. Tim Martin said the district’s plan is compliant with the mandate from the governor.

“As amended by our school board, our plan is in line with the governor’s Executive Order prohibiting in person classroom instruction for students in 7th through 12th grade until August 17,” Dr. Martin said.

“We have already chosen for our secondary students to begin the school year on August 13 virtually and to remain virtual until September 4,” Dr. Martin added. “When we get closer to Labor Day, we will reassess whether or not a return to face-to-face instruction can occur.”

Clinton’s plan calls for secondary students in grades 7 through 12 to begin virtually on August 13 and for elementary students in grades Pre-K through 6 to begin on a hybrid schedule on August 13.

The Clinton Public School District will begin the 2020-2021 school year on August 13 following the district’s Return to School Plan. For more information, visit www.clintonpublicschools.com.

