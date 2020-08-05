Clinton Public Schools pushes back start date for secondary students

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Due to Governor Tate Reeves’ Executive Order prohibiting the start of the academic year for grades 7-12 in Hinds County, Clinton’s secondary students will begin virtual classes on Monday, August 17.

According to the Clinton Public School District, the first two Wednesdays, August 20 and 27, originally scheduled as professional development days will now be classified as instructional days for students.

The first day of school for elementary students on Team Clinton is still scheduled for August 13, and the first day of school for elementary students on Team Arrows is still scheduled for August 14.

For more information, visit www.clintonpublicschools.com.

LATEST STORIES: