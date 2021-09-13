Clinton Public Schools to host COVID-19 vaccine event on Saturday

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Clinton Public School District (CPSD) announced there will be a COVID-19 vaccination event for members of the Clinton community on Saturday, September 18.

The Pfizer vaccine will be offered at the event for anyone 12 years of age and older. Those who want to receive the first dose of the vaccine need to arrive at CPSD’s Central Office on Saturday between 9:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m.

No appointments are needed, and vaccines are available free of charge. Anyone 17 years old or younger must have a parent or guardian present for consent to receive the vaccine.

Anyone wishing to receive the vaccine is encouraged to complete the registration form prior to arrival. The form can be found on the CPSD website.

The second dose of the Pfizer vaccine will be administered on October 16, 2021, at CPSD’s Central Office.