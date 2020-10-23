Clinton School District reports 20th positive coronavirus case

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Clinton Public School District is reporting a student at Clinton Junior High School has tested positive for COVID-19. School administrators have contacted parents of students in the classes who have been affected.

Prewitt Contracting Services will conduct a deep cleaning of Clinton Junior High School’s campus with electrostatic machines prior to the start of school Monday morning.

This is CPSD’s twentieth positive case since the start of school on August 13.

For more information, visit www.clintonpublicschools.com.

