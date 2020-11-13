Clinton School District reports 38th positive COVID-19 case

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Clinton Public School District is reporting one positive COVID-19 case at Clinton High School. School administrators at CHS have contacted parents of students in the classes who have been affected.

Prewitt Contracting Services will conduct a deep cleaning of the CHS campus with electrostatic machines prior to the start of school on Monday.

This brings CPSD’s total positive cases to 38 since the start of school on August 13.

Contact tracing has revealed that all cases have been contracted from outside sources. No students or faculty members have contracted the virus from any Clinton campus.

For more information, visit www.clintonpublicschools.com.

