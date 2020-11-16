Clinton School District reports four additional COVID-19 cases

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Monday, the Clinton Public School District reported four positive COVID-19 cases in the district.

One teacher and one student at Clinton Junior High School, one teacher at Clinton High School and one teacher at Clinton Park make up the reported cases. School administrators at all three campuses have contacted parents of students in the classes who have been affected.

Prewitt Contracting Services will conduct a deep cleaning of the campuses with electrostatic machines prior to the start of school on Tuesday.

This brings CPSD’s total positive cases to 42 since the start of school on August 13.

Contact tracing continues to reveal that all reported positive cases have been contracted from outside sources. No students or faculty members have contracted the virus from any Clinton campus.

For more information, visit www.clintonpublicschools.com.

