Clinton Schools to require face masks indoors for students, staff

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Clinton Public School District (CPSD) announced face masks will be required for all indoor activities in a classroom setting for students, staff and visitors, regardless of vaccination status.

In a video message, CPSD Superintendent Dr. Andy Schoggin said the district will follow recently updated guidelines put forth by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), American Academy of Pediatrics and the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH).

“We have been intentional about not releasing updated plan information each week as the circumstances have changed,” Dr. Schoggin said. “Rather, our goal was to utilize the time to ensure we had the most current and accurate information available prior to making any changes.”

The superintendent said the district will revisit the universal masking policy by September 10, to determine its effectiveness and the next steps the district will follow.

“We are charged with being the caretakers of our community’s most important asset—the children of the Clinton Arrow community,” Dr. Schoggin said. “We take that matter to heart and base all of our decisions on the health and wellness of our students, our staff and visitors to our campus.”