Clinton student tests positive for COVID-19; 15th positive case for district

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – According to the Clinton Public School District, a student at Sumner Hill Junior High School has tested positive for COVID-19. School administrators have contacted parents of students in the classes who have been affected.

Prewitt Contracting Services will conduct a deep cleaning of Sumner Hill’s campus with electrostatic machines prior to the start of school Tuesday morning.

This is CPSD’s fifteenth positive case since the start of school on August 13.

