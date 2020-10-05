CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – According to the Clinton Public School District, a student at Sumner Hill Junior High School has tested positive for COVID-19. School administrators have contacted parents of students in the classes who have been affected.
Prewitt Contracting Services will conduct a deep cleaning of Sumner Hill’s campus with electrostatic machines prior to the start of school Tuesday morning.
This is CPSD’s fifteenth positive case since the start of school on August 13.
For more information, visit www.clintonpublicschools.com.
LATEST STORIES:
- Clinton student tests positive for COVID-19; 15th positive case for district
- Origin Bank establishes $40,000 endowed scholarship for JSU students
- Goodell: Forfeits possible for NFL virus protocol violations
- Led Zeppelin wins ‘Stairway to Heaven’ copyright battle after Supreme Court declines to hear case
- 3 injured after shooting erupts at Mississippi nightclub