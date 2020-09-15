Clinton students to return to traditional schedules Sept. 21

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Students in the Clinton Public School District will return to campus in a traditional model beginning Monday, September 21.

In a letter to parents, CPSD Superintendent Dr. Tim Martin said the district has consulted the state’s health data in order to make the decision to move beyond the hybrid model currently in place.

“From the start, our goal has been to return students to school as quickly and safely as possible,” Dr. Martin said. “We feel the data now supports us taking the next step in that process by bringing all students to school full time beginning Monday, September 21.”

The district will continue to follow all safety protocols such as temperature checks, masks, social distancing and contact tracing.

Students who are classified as Virtual Only will remain virtual students and will not be required to return to campus on September 21. These students will continue to receive instruction in the same virtual manner.

For more information, visit www.clintonpublicschools.com.

