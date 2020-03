(CNN) – Organizers for the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival plan to postpone the event until October due to the coronavirus.

The festival typically attracts about 100,000 attendees per day. It was supposed to take place April 10-12 and 17-19 in Indio, California. CNN reached out to representatives for Coachella for comment.

Rage Against the Machine, Travis Scott and Frank Ocean were scheduled to headline the event. It’s not known if they will perform in October.