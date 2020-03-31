Collection to feed healthcare workers in the metro

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Some volunteers are working together to help two causes at the same time: feed healthcare workers and help local restaurants. Now, they’re asking for the community’s help.

Brandi Allgood and her friends had an idea to help struggling restaurants while feeding healthcare workers. They started a Facebook page asking for donations, and it took off.

“It’s just crazy how everybody in the world doesn’t know what’s coming tomorrow, but they’re still donating to this cause. And it’s to help the healthcare. And at the same time, it’s putting money back in the restaurants that have lost so much right now. It’s a way to give back,” explained Allgood.

They started over the weekend to feed healthcare workers on one COVID-19 shift at the University of Mississippi Medical Center on Saturday. They ended up having enough money to feed the night shift, too. Then, they were able to feed the crews on Sunday.

“The health care workers, we wouldn’t be where we are without them. And it’s just so sad to see some of these healthcare workers not eating. They’re working hard and soon as they get home, they have to take precautions to go straight from the car to the shower. They don’t see their kids right now. They’re tired and that wears on us,” said Allgood.

They fed healthcare workers at Baptist Memorial from Basil’s Restaurant on Monday. On Tuesday, they will move to St. Dominic’s Hospital.

The group is also selling t-shirts to support their cause. Click here if you would like to purchase one.