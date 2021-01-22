Collins High School to remain virtual until February 1

COLLINS, Miss. (WHLT) – Due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases, Collins High School will remain 100% virtual during the week of January 25-29, 2021.

“While we would love to have our students back on campus, we feel that our students’ and faculty members’ health is our top priority. While students will not be on campus during this time, teachers will be on campus providing instruction via Google Classroom and Google Meet. Attendance will be based on participation in the Google Meets and the completion of assignments on Google Classroom.

Please continue to log in, participate, and complete all assignments,” said Principal Brian Bagwell.

Students are expected to return to the building on February 1, 2021.