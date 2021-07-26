Columbia students to return to class on Wednesday

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Many school districts in Mississippi are preparing for the return of students, while keeping an eye on an increase in COVID-19 cases in the state.

Students in the Columbia School District will return to class on Wednesday, July 28. Superintendent Dr. Jason Harris said safety is the top priority for the district when it comes to students and staff.

“Columbia will start with a mask optional. We will evaluate weekly to see how cases are in our school district, and we look forward in welcoming are our students on Wednesday,” he said.

According to Harris, the district will start with a modified calendar.

“At the end of every nine weeks, we will have intercession where we will focus on remediation and enrichment for our students. We look forward in working with our parents as we translate into that intercession time,” he explained.

The superintendent said the district looks forward to continuing its success for in-person learning.

“We had a great second semester. We ended so strong in the Columbia School District. We received our data back from the state, and obviously, the data is indicating that our in-person learners did very well, so we are excited to welcome all of our students back on campus.”