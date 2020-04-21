Columbus family makes masks for medical workers at local healthcare facilities

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A Columbus family is working to make a difference amid the coronavirus crisis that continues to spread in the community.

The Green family, along with a handful of volunteers, has made hundreds of mask for local healthcare workers. Mark Green says it all started as sewing project. The family wanted to make mask to add an extra layer of protection for the medical community.

“Our goals where to reach out to Albany Phoebe Putney hospital, nursing homes and local medical communities,” says Green.

Green says each of the masks has an uplifting message/ bible scripture on the front of it.

“With a limited number of volunteers and supplies we set a goal of 50 masks to be distributed,” says Green, “however with God’s blessing we were able to hand delivered 120 masks to Phoebe hospital using six volunteers.”

The next phase for the volunteers was Oakview nursing home in Waverly Hall, Medical center doctors offices in Columbus, Health department in Talbotton and Warm Springs Medical hospital.



“We delivered nearly 200 masks using five volunteers to all the above mentioned – another blessing, says Green.

The family recently delivered a load of mask to St. Francis Emory Hospital.

Now the volunteers are working to target more Columbus locations, Fayetteville and Newnan hospitals, and the metro Atlanta area.