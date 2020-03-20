Community blood drive helps combat Forrest General shortage

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg is running critically low on blood. Health officials are asking for donations this weekend.

Hattiesburg’s blood bank, Vitalant, is partnering with Forrest General for the blood drive. Officials said they’re taking necessary precautions during the donation period.

“Just come on by and donate. We really need the help. We’ll get you in and out real quick. What were having people do is wait in their cars, and we call them when it’s time to donate so that way, you know, social distancing. We’re keeping everybody separate. Very safe. So please come out and donate,” explained John Sarra with Vitalant.

The upcoming blood drives are listed below:

· Saturday, March 21, Lake Terrace Convention Center,7 a.m. until 7 p.m., 1 Convention Center Plaza

· Sunday, March 22, Lake Terrace Convention Center,noon until 6 p.m., 1 Convention Center Plaza

· Monday, March 23, The Orthopedic Institute, 7 a.m. until 12 p.m., 27 Southern Pointe Parkway

· Monday, March 23, Pine Grove Behavioral Health & Addiction Services, 1 p.m. until 5 p.m., 2255 Broadway Drive