Community Health Centers in Mississippi offering COVID-19 screening and testing

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – According to the Community Health Center Association of Mississippi, COVID-19 screening and testing is available at Community Health Centers across the state.

There are 21 community health center corporate entities in Mississippi with more than 200 clinic sites. These clinics provide primary care no matter what the patient’s insurance status. Officials said payment is on a sliding scale based on income.

The organization’s website has a map of where the offices are located. Click here to find a Community Health Center near you.