Community Health Centers offer drive-up and drive thru COVID-19 testing

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – COVID-19 screening and testing will be offered at the 21 Community Health Centers clinics in Mississippi. Many clinics are offering drive-up/curbside services, and some are offering special drive thru testing dates in the community.

Patients need to call ahead to the health center. Once they arrive in the parking lot, they call and talk to the provider on the phone. The providers will come out to the patient’s vehicle to perform the testing, if needed.

Five community health centers in the state have special drive through testing events where no appointment is necessary planned the week of April 20, 2020, including:

Clarksdale, Coldwater, Batesville and Tunica:

Wednesday, April 22, 2020 Aaron E. Henry Community Health Services Center, Inc., Clarksdale Clinic location, 800 Ohio Avenue, Clarksdale, MS 38614 9-3 p.m. appointments recommended

Wednesday, April 22, 2020, Aaron E. Henry Community Health Services Center, Inc. Coldwater Clinic, 643 Service Dr., Coldwater, MS 38618 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Thursday, April 23, 2020 Aaron E. Henry Community Health Services Center, Inc. Batesville Clinic location, 216 Highway 51 North, Batesville, MS 38606 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Friday, April 24, Arena and Expo Center parking lot, Tunica, 3873 Highway 61, Tunica, MS 38676 from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Cleveland:

Thursday, April 23, 2020 from 8:00 AM – 3:30 PM; Delta Health Center – Vacant Lot, 806 E. Sunflower Road, Cleveland, MS 38732; (Located off Martin Luther King at E. Sunflower Road – Across from Bolivar Medical Center)

Ocean Springs, Gulfport, Bay St. Louis from 9:00 – 2:00:

Monday, April 20 Jackson County at Mosaic Church parking lot, 2226 Bienville, Blvd., Ocean Springs

Tuesday, April 21 Harrison County at Goodwill parking lot at 2407 31 st St., Gulfport

St., Gulfport Wednesday, April 22, in Hancock County at the Depot at 1928 Depot Way, Bay St. Louis

Thursday, April 23 , in Jackson County at Mosaic Church parking lot at 2226 Bienville Blvd., Ocean Springs

in Jackson County at Mosaic Church parking lot at 2226 Bienville Blvd., Ocean Springs Friday, April 24in Harrison County at Goodwill parking lot at 2407 31st St. Gulfport

Laurel, Taylorsville, Waynesboro:

8 a.m. – 7 p.m. M, Tuesday; 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday, 8 – noon Friday

Monday, April 20, Tuesday, April 21, Friday, April 24 at the Laurel Clinic, 117 South 11th Avenue Laurel, MS 39440

Wednesday, April 22 at the Taylorsville Clinic, 531 Hwy. 28 East, Taylorsville, MS 39168

Thursday, April 23 at the Waynesboro clinic, 713 Lomax Avenue Waynesboro, MS 39367

Tchula, Krueger, Pickens from 9:00 – 3:00:

Tuesday, April 21 – Mallory Clinic site, 9715 MS-12, Tchula, MS 39169\Wednesday, April 22 – City Hall, Kreuger, MS

Friday, April 23 – Across from the Policy Station, Pickens, MS

Click here for a list of health centers around Mississippi and how to get more information about each health center’s clinics screening and testing options.