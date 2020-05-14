1  of  2
Breaking News
Celebrating Mississippi’s Seniors Continuing coverage of coronavirus in Mississippi

Coronavirus Information

Schools Closed due to Coronavirus

School Lunch Programs

What to Know About Coronavirus

Coronavirus Tests by State

Community health centers to offer free COVID-19 testing on Thursday and Friday

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(NIAID-RML via AP)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Community health centers in Mississippi will provide free drive-thru COVID-19 testing at several clinic locations on Thursday and Friday.

Thursday, May 14:

  • Batesville, MS
    • 216 Hwy 51
    • Provided by Aaron E. Henry Health Center Services
    • 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
  • Greenville, MS
    • 738 Washington Ave. (the Greenville Depot) 
    • 8:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
    • Provided by Delta Health Center
  • Moss Point, MS  
    • Kreole Primary Elementary School
    • 6312 Martin Luther King Blvd
    • 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
    • Provided by Coastal Family Health Clinic

Friday, May 15

  • Moss Point, MS
    • Southgate Plaza (Old Winn Dixie Shopping Plaza), 3508 Main Street
    • 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
    • Provided by Coastal Family Health Center
  • Tunica, MS
    • Tunica Expo
    • 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. 
    • Provided by Aaron E. Henry Health Center Services

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories