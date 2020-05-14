Community health centers to offer free COVID-19 testing on Thursday and Friday

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Community health centers in Mississippi will provide free drive-thru COVID-19 testing at several clinic locations on Thursday and Friday.
Thursday, May 14:
- Batesville, MS
- 216 Hwy 51
- Provided by Aaron E. Henry Health Center Services
- 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
- Greenville, MS
- 738 Washington Ave. (the Greenville Depot)
- 8:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
- Provided by Delta Health Center
- Moss Point, MS
- Kreole Primary Elementary School
- 6312 Martin Luther King Blvd
- 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
- Provided by Coastal Family Health Clinic
Friday, May 15
- Moss Point, MS
- Southgate Plaza (Old Winn Dixie Shopping Plaza), 3508 Main Street
- 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
- Provided by Coastal Family Health Center
- Tunica, MS
- Tunica Expo
- 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
- Provided by Aaron E. Henry Health Center Services