1  of  2
Breaking News
Celebrating Mississippi’s Seniors Continuing coverage of coronavirus in Mississippi

Coronavirus Information

Schools Closed due to Coronavirus

School Lunch Programs

What to Know About Coronavirus

Coronavirus Tests by State

Community health centers to offer free COVID-19 testing on Wednesday

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Community health centers in Mississippi will host free drive-thru COVID-19 testing on Wednesday, May 13.

The locations are listed below:

Canton, MS: Mallory’s Women’s Clinic, 1421 E Peace St, Canton, MS 39046 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. Provided by Mallory Community Health Center.

Greenville, MS: 738 Washington Ave. (the Greenville Depot) 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Provided by Delta Health Center

Hattiesburg, MS: 66 Old Airport Rd, 39401 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Provided by Southeast Mississippi Rural Health Initiative.

Marks, MS: Madison Palmer High School, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Provided by Aaron E. Henry Health Center Services

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories