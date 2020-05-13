Community health centers to offer free COVID-19 testing on Wednesday

CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Community health centers in Mississippi will host free drive-thru COVID-19 testing on Wednesday, May 13.
The locations are listed below:
Canton, MS: Mallory’s Women’s Clinic, 1421 E Peace St, Canton, MS 39046 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. Provided by Mallory Community Health Center.
Greenville, MS: 738 Washington Ave. (the Greenville Depot) 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Provided by Delta Health Center
Hattiesburg, MS: 66 Old Airport Rd, 39401 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Provided by Southeast Mississippi Rural Health Initiative.
Marks, MS: Madison Palmer High School, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Provided by Aaron E. Henry Health Center Services