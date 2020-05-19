Community health centers to provide free COVID-19 testing

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Community health centers across Mississippi will provide free drive-thru COVID-19 testing at open clinic locations this week.
Tuesday, May 19
- Beaumont, MS
- 1411 Bradley Ave.
- 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
- Provided by Southeast Mississippi Rural Health Initiative
Wednesday, May 20
- Cleveland, MS
- The Senator’s Place, 1028 South Davis/Highway 61 South
- 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
- Provided by Delta Health Center
- Jonestown, MS
- Timothy Burrell Multi-purpose Center, 414 Second St.
- 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
- Provided by Aaron E. Henry Community Health Services
Thursday, May 21
- Cleveland, MS
- The Senator’s Place, 1028 South Davis/Highway 61 South
- 8:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
- Provided by Delta Health Center
- Seminary, MS
- Seminary Family Health Center, 100 MS-535, Seminary, MS 39479
- 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
- Provided by Southeast Mississippi Rural Health Initiative
Friday, May 22
- Oxford, MS
- Oxford Chamber of Commerce: 299 W. Jackson Ave.
- 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
- Provide by North Mississippi Primary Care