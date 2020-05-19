Community health centers to provide free COVID-19 testing

Breaking News
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Community health centers across Mississippi will provide free drive-thru COVID-19 testing at open clinic locations this week.

Tuesday, May 19

  • Beaumont, MS
    • 1411 Bradley Ave.
    • 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. 
    • Provided by Southeast Mississippi Rural Health Initiative

Wednesday, May 20

  • Cleveland, MS
    • The Senator’s Place, 1028 South Davis/Highway 61 South
    • 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
    • Provided by Delta Health Center
  • Jonestown, MS
    • Timothy Burrell Multi-purpose Center, 414 Second St.
    • 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
    • Provided by Aaron E. Henry Community Health Services

Thursday, May 21

  • Cleveland, MS
    • The Senator’s Place, 1028 South Davis/Highway 61 South
    • 8:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
    • Provided by Delta Health Center
  • Seminary, MS
    • Seminary Family Health Center, 100 MS-535, Seminary, MS 39479 
    • 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
    • Provided by Southeast Mississippi Rural Health Initiative

Friday, May 22

  • Oxford, MS
    • Oxford Chamber of Commerce: 299 W. Jackson Ave.
    • 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
    • Provide by North Mississippi Primary Care

