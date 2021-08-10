Community listening sessions to focus on COVID-19 in Mississippi

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – The Institute for the Advancement of Minority Health will host three COVID-19 community listening sessions in August 2021.

The dates and registration links are listed below:

Thursday, August 12, 2021 at 5:30 p.m. for Health Care Professionals. – https://bit.ly/3xb7O5u

Tuesday, August 17, 2021 at 5:30 p.m. for Parents – https://bit.ly/3i7JGwv

Thursday, August 26, 2021 at 5:30 p.m. for College Students – https://bit.ly/375n1ue

The goal of the listening sessions is to collect data from the community regarding vaccine hesitancy, COVID-19 resource availability, and barriers that impact access COVID-19 resources. Organizers said information collected will be used to develop strategies to provide equitable access to COVID19 resources.

Participants in the listening sessions will receive a $25 incentive.