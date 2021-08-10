Community listening sessions to focus on COVID-19 in Mississippi

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – The Institute for the Advancement of Minority Health will host three COVID-19 community listening sessions in August 2021.

The dates and registration links are listed below:

The goal of the listening sessions is to collect data from the community regarding vaccine hesitancy, COVID-19 resource availability, and barriers that impact access COVID-19 resources. Organizers said information collected will be used to develop strategies to provide equitable access to COVID19 resources.

Participants in the listening sessions will receive a $25 incentive.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories