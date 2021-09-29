Community-wide vaccination event held in Vicksburg

FILE – A pharmacy technician loads a syringe with Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at a mass vaccination site at the Portland Expo in Portland, Maine. U.S. experts are expected to recommend COVID-19 vaccine boosters for all Americans, regardless of age, eight months after they received their second dose of the shot, to ensure lasting protection against the coronavirus as the delta variant spreads across the country. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – TrustCare Health will be hosting a vaccination events for community members in Vicksburg starting Wednesday, September 29.

The event will be held at the Vicksburg Convention Center on 1600 Dr. Briggs Hopson Boulevard, according to the Vicksburg Post.

Healthcare professionals will offer Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines for ages 12 and older and Moderna vaccines will be offered for adults 18 and older. Those who are under age 18 are required to have consent from a parent or guardian.

To schedule an appointment on selective dates, click here.