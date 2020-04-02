Companies & organizations team up to feed JPS students and families

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Several companies and organizations have partnered to donate more than $20,000 for hot dinners for JPS scholars and families during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The dinners will be distributed from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 2 and Friday, April 3 at the following locations:

Bates Elementary

Cardozo Middle

Chastain Middle

Galloway Elementary

Additionally, produce packages will be distributed on Friday, April 3 at the same locations. Each person will be limited to one dinner and one box of produce per vehicle.

This program is an addition to the Grab-and-Go breakfast and lunch meals being distributed Monday-Friday by the JPS Child Nutrition team.

The following organizations made this week’s donations:

Delta Sigma Theta, Jackson Alumnae Chapter

Lanier High School National Alumni Association

Mt. Charity Baptist Church

Operation Shoestring

Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Mu Sigma Chapter

Rotary Clubs of Jackson

Word of Life Church

Additional funds have been received from a GoFundMe account that was established by Attorney Carlyn Hicks, founder of the Jackson Foodies group and a JPS Alumnus.