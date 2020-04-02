Companies & organizations team up to feed JPS students and families

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Several companies and organizations have partnered to donate more than $20,000 for hot dinners for JPS scholars and families during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The dinners will be distributed from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 2 and Friday, April 3 at the following locations:
- Bates Elementary
- Cardozo Middle
- Chastain Middle
- Galloway Elementary
Additionally, produce packages will be distributed on Friday, April 3 at the same locations. Each person will be limited to one dinner and one box of produce per vehicle.
This program is an addition to the Grab-and-Go breakfast and lunch meals being distributed Monday-Friday by the JPS Child Nutrition team.
The following organizations made this week’s donations:
- Delta Sigma Theta, Jackson Alumnae Chapter
- Lanier High School National Alumni Association
- Mt. Charity Baptist Church
- Operation Shoestring
- Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Mu Sigma Chapter
- Rotary Clubs of Jackson
- Word of Life Church
Additional funds have been received from a GoFundMe account that was established by Attorney Carlyn Hicks, founder of the Jackson Foodies group and a JPS Alumnus.