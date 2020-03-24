Congress closing in on nearly $2 trillion virus aid package

Breaking News
71 new cases of coronavirus reported in Mississippi; 320 total cases in state

WASHINGTON (AP) – Congressional and White House officials say they expect to reach a deal Tuesday on a nearly $2 trillion measure to ease the economic damage inflicted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin returned to the Senate for final negotiations. While the two sides have resolved many issues, some final sticking points remain. A Senate vote could come later in the day.

At issue is an unprecedented economic rescue package that would give direct payments to most Americans, expand unemployment benefits, and help small businesses to keep making payroll. A point of contention has been $500 billion for guaranteed loans to larger industries.

