Congressman Matt Gaetz self-quarantined after coming in contact with coronavirus patient

WASHINGTON (WKRG) — Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz is self-quarantined after coming in contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-19.
Rep. Gaetz is not experiencing symptoms, the congressman tweeted, adding that he was tested for coronavirus on Monday and expects results soon.
The congressman made headlines last week for wearing a gas mask to a House vote on coronavirus funding.
Several other lawmakers, including Senator Ted Cruz and Representatives Paul Gosar and Doug Collins, have also self-quarantined.
LATEST POSTS:
- Tuesday primaries could cement Biden as Dems’ candidate
- Trump wants payroll tax relief to calm financial markets
- A third Princess cruise ship kept at sea pending virus tests
- St. Catherine’s Village closed to visitors amid coronavirus concerns
- MSU’s Reggie Perry, Rickea Jackson awarded Howell and Gillom trophies