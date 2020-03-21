Breaking News
Congressman Tim Ryan discusses proposal for small businesses impacted by coronavirus

He plans to discuss a proposal to issue war bonds to small businesses impacted by the coronavirus

by: WKBN Staff

(WKBN) – Congressman Tim Ryan is proposing issuing war bonds to small businesses impacted by the coronavirus.

Ryan talked to small business owners Friday, mainly restaurant owners, who were in attendance at a press conference at V2 Wine Bar and Trattoria in Youngstown.

Ryan said that during difficult periods in our nation’s history, the United States Treasury has issued bonds as a wartime and post-disaster measure to raise money for millions of Americans.

Ryan is proposing using those measures again to support small businesses impacted by the coronavirus outbreak.

Restaurant owners at Friday’s gathering said the impact is far-reaching and it will take months if not years to recover.

