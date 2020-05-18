Contingency plan for November’s General Election in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi Secretary of State Michael Watson announced a contingency plan for the November General Election amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Watson said his team is consulting with Election Commissioners and Circuit Clerks across the state.

Prior to Election Day, Watson announced the team will implement additional poll worker training regarding proper sanitation and social distancing. They will also work to offer the full training course online.

Due to the expected need for more poll workers, Election Commissioners are being asked to fully utilize the current student internship program. The team is also looking into potential partnerships with colleges and universities to incentivize students to work on Election Day.

The plan also includes asking the legislature to adopt an additional absentee excuse to allow Mississippians to absentee vote in person when they are subject to a state of emergency declared by the governor or president. Authorizing voters to vote in-person absentee when under a state of emergency will lead to Watson’s office partnering even closer with Circuit Clerks to possibly expand curbside absentee voting to help limit the spread of COVID-19 on Election Day.

Additionally, counties will be able to hire temporary staff to meet the increased demand by using funds from the CARES Act. The supplemental federal funding supports state and local election officials by offsetting some of the increased costs of administering elections during the pandemic.