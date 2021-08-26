Copiah Animal Shelter to offer puppy therapy to UMMC staff

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – In partnership with University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC), the Copiah Animal Shelter is providing puppy therapy to COVID-19 staffers.

“We are excited and honored to have this opportunity to give back and give a little relief to all those frontline workers who do so much for us! There isn’t much that puppy breath can’t help!” the shelter said in a statement on Facebook.

The therapy will be provided on Friday, August 27 from 10:00 a.m. until noon at the Oaks on the Lawn.