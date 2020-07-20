Copiah County Medical Center to distribute masks

HAZLEHURST, Miss. (WJTV) – Copiah County Medical Center (CCMC) and Copiah County Emergency Management Agency officials will provide free reusable masks to the public on Tuesday, July 28, 2020.

The Community Drive-Thru Reusable Mask Distribution event will be held at Copiah County Medical Center, 27190 Highway 28, in Hazlehurst from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

During the event, participants can drive into the Copiah County Medical Center parking lot where masks will be provided without having to exit the vehicle. Five reusable masks are provided in each pack available on an individual basis. One pack per car will be available.

If multiple households in one vehicle are picking up masks at the event, event officials say that participants should be prepared to provide a valid driver’s license to show a separate proof of residency.

