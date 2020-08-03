Corinth School District reports 2 additional COVID-19 cases

CORINTH, Miss. (WJTV) – On Monday, the Corinth School District confirmed two additional individuals tested positive for COVID-19 at the high school. This comes after a high school student tested positive for the virus during the district’s first week back at school.

According to district leaders, contact tracing at Corinth High School has been completed. Anyone within six feet of the infected individuals have been notified. Leaders said those individuals who were notified will need to quarantine for 14 days.

There have been a total of three positive COVID-19 cases at the high school. Leaders said the individuals have not been at the school since Tuesday, July 28.

LATEST STORIES: