Corinth School District reports more COVID-19 cases

CORINTH, Miss. (WJTV) – The Corinth School District confirmed on Wednesday that more individuals have tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19).

In an announcement issued to parents and guardians, the school district shared that an individual at Corinth Middle School and an employee at Corinth Elementary School tested positive for the virus.

Contact tracing at the both schools have been completed, and those who were within six feet of the two individuals for at least 15 minutes have been notified.

The persons who have been contacted will remain in quarantine for the next 14 days.

