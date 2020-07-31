Coronavirus Information

Corinth School District reports positive COVID-19 test

CORINTH, Miss. (WJTV) – The Corinth School District reported a positive COVID-19 test during the first week students returned to class.

The student who tested positive was at Corinth High School. According to the district, contact tracing at the school has been completed. Anyone in close contact with the student has been notified.

Those who were notified will need to quarantine for 14 days from the last known contact. While quarantining, students may not attend school or any school activities. They should continue working from home in order to be counted as present.

