Coronavirus forces Vicksburg daycares to close

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The coronavirus (COVID-19) has forced many daycares to shut their doors in Vicksburg.

On Sunday, Mayor George Flaggs Jr. announced that all daycares in the city, including the Little People Learning Center, to close their doors by noon on Monday.

“It’s a very huge inconvenience because some jobs don’t stop,” said Rosland Clay, owner of the Little People Learning Center. “You got some people working at Tysons, and you got some people working at Unified Brands.”

Not only has the COVID-19 inconvenienced parents, it’s also caused financial strains on employees at daycares.

“We’ve had to send home workers. They’ve had off days. We’ve made days up where that they could come in, where they can clean and sterilize all the rooms,” explained Clay.

She said it saddens her to know this is the reality for her staff.

“They depend on you. They depend on coming to work, being able to provide for their families. Pay their bills. Doctor, medicine they depend on them.”

At the end of the day, Clay hopes this passes over soon so things can go back to normal. The daycares are expected to be closed until April 6. The mayor is expected to give an update by that date.