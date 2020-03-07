Coronavirus in perspective: Facts, not fear

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – You’ve heard and seen the stories. You have every reason to be concerned. Fear of the unknown, that is, the coronavirus (COVID-19), has spread across the globe. As of this writing, 17 people have died in the United States and 3,509 worldwide. The number is low when compared to the flu. The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) estimates so far this season there have been at least 34,000,000 flu illnesses, 350,000 hospitalizations, and 20,000 deaths.

While the concept of COVID-19 is indeed frightening, it’s important to keep everything in perspective. The virus can cause severe illness; however, the CDC reports less than 20 percent of those who contract the virus suffer major symptoms. Symptoms include: fever, cough, and shortness of breath. The symptoms, according to health experts, may appear 2-14 days after exposure. Older adults and people who have severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease seem to be at higher risk for more serious COVID-19 illness.

There is no current vaccine available for the coronavirus, although health officials are working hard to develop one quickly.

Doctors recommend taking the following precautions:

Clean your hands often

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing, or having been in a public place.

If soap and water are not available, use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.

To the extent possible, avoid touching high-touch surfaces in public places – elevator buttons, door handles, handrails, handshaking with people, etc. Use a tissue or your sleeve to cover your hand or finger if you must touch something.

Wash your hands after touching surfaces in public places.

Avoid touching your face, nose, eyes, etc.

So what exactly is the coronavirus? Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that are common in people and many different species of animals, including camels, cattle, cats, and bats. They are very rarely transmitted to humans, but viruses can mutate and spread to humans, like the SARS epidemic back in the early 2000s.

Most of the first known cases originated in an animal market in Chinese city of Wuhan back in December 2019. The market is now closed.

A number of coronavirus resources are available. WJTV/WHLT is dedicated to bringing you updated information on a daily basis. The CDC’s website has all the latest information and it is updated regularly. Although there are no confirmed cases in Mississippi, te state is doing everything it can to stay vigilant and prepared. The Mississippi State Department of Health has activated the Mississippi COVID-19 hotline to answer questions from the general public. They will answer calls from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday.

The hotline number is 1-877-978-6453.