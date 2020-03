FLOWOOD, Miss. (WJTV) – The YMCA in Flowood is taking precaution when it comes to spreading germs. They’re warning members about COVID-19 and making sure they wipe down all their equipment after it’s used.

The health and wellness team is asking members to follow the three C’s. Cover, clean and contain. At night the cleaning staff goes over all their surfaces to make sure everything is clean and sanitized.

When wiping down equipment they ask anything you touch should be wiped down.