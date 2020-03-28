Coronavirus reaches 2 Louisiana prisons as cases increase

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Two workers at Louisiana state prisons have tested positive for the coronavirus, forcing some inmates into quarantine and heightening concerns that the tightly packed populations are at risk for an outbreak in a state where the virus’s death toll exceeded 100 Friday.

The Louisiana Department of Corrections announced the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in a statement Thursday evening that didn’t name the two prisons where the employees worked, citing security concerns. The workers had limited contact with other staff and inmates and were isolated at home, the agency said. No inmates have tested positive for the virus, the corrections department said, and inmates who may have been exposed to the workers are quarantined.

“I can assure you that we’re doing everything that we can in order to protect the people that we have in our custody in our state’s prisons,” Gov. John Bel Edwards said Friday. “It is a challenge, just like it’s a challenge for everybody across the state of Louisiana.”

Civil rights groups have urged Edwards to take additional public health precautionary measures in Louisiana’s prison facilities, to protect the people housed in state custody and educate the staff about how to avoid disease spread.

“Imprisoned and detained people are highly vulnerable to outbreaks of contagious illnesses such as COVID-19. They are housed in close quarters and are often in poor health,” the ACLU of Louisiana, the Southern Poverty Law Center and other organizations wrote in a letter to the Democratic governor earlier this month.

Louisiana has discontinued in-person visits from family and friends of prisoners, in an effort to limit the risk of virus spread. Workers entering the prisons are screened for symptoms and aren’t allowed in if they have a fever, Edwards said.

Louisiana has surpassed 2,700 people known to be infected, with 119 residents dead from COVID-19 — an increase of 36 deaths from a day earlier, according to the health department. Edwards said Louisiana has the third-highest rate of virus cases per capita and the second-highest death rate per capita, with the New Orleans region on track to run out of ventilators to care for the hardest-hit patients by the first week of April.

“We have put in many days ago orders for 12,000 ventilators,” Edwards said. “To date, we have received exactly 192.”

The number of virus patients requiring ventilators continued to rise Friday. The health department said 773 infected people were hospitalized, with 270 of them needing ventilation. That’s up from 239 patients needing ventilators a day earlier.

Although most people recover and many suffer only mild symptoms, COVID-19 can cause serious illness including respiratory problems for some, including the elderly and those with underlying medical conditions. The disease is highly contagious.