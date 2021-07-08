Coronavirus safety concerns grow ahead of 2021-2022 school year

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – One month before school returns, COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are rising in Mississippi. Being prepared for a variety of schooling environments, especially during the coronavirus pandemic is what schools have had to juggle. Now, administrators are forced to adapt to a rapidly changing pandemic virus.

The Delta variant is one of the new strains. It’s considered more dangerous because of the so-called spike proteins. Those proteins help the virus bind better to the surface of a cell.

Children, however, are becoming a more visibly vulnerable group in the pandemic. The only vaccinations approved right now are for children 12 years and up.

Latasha Baker has two children attending Terry High School and Byram Middle School. She is understandably concerned. She said she plans to have her two kids vaccinated along with herself before the start of the fall school year.

“I am very most confident. They had a case that happened last year. they notified parents and did proper protocol of social distancing,” she said.

State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs has echoed his concerns for students returning in the fall.

Area school districts in the meantime said they will follow all possible guidelines by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Mississippi Department of Health (MSDH).