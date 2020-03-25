Coronavirus shutting down school turns mother of seven into teacher

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Parents all across Mississippi are now taking on roles as teachers keeping their kids studying while being home each day out of precaution to the Coronavirus in schools.

While schools are shut down since the COVID-19 outbreak began living rooms have become the classrooms and families like the Patton’s have gone from siblings to classmates teaching each other.

“I know they’re not in school so I’m they’re teacher now,” Khaklia Patton told us.

If you think it’s tough enough raising seven children, thanks to the Coronavirus, Khaklia Patton also must teach her seven kids all at the same time.

“Everyone is doing what they need to do at a specific time,” Patton explained. “So my older kids help me out a whole lot because they help with the younger kids.”

Spread out from Kindergarten up to the 11th grade, each of the Patton’s kids was given take-home packets to practice reading and writing. While also virtual assignments off of google through JPS.

“If I don’t understand something instead of raising my hand and asking the teacher, I can click in another tab and ask Google,” Jessica Patton, a sixth-grader at Reimagine Academy said. “If I don’t understand a word I’ll get a dictionary.”

“Thirty-minute intervals, studying, working on math, working on reading, doing a little exercise trying to squeeze that in too,” Khaklia said.

While each of her kids is showing progress, the unknown of when students will go back to school has Ms. Patton concerned about how her kids can adjust to routines constantly changing away from their peers.

“When school was here I was waking up around 6:45 a.m., but now I’m waking up at 12:00 p.m.-1:00 p.m.,” Forrest Hill junior Joshua Patton stated.

“They do miss their friends, some of them talk about them a lot,” Khaklia said. “And want me to call their mothers and have them to come over so I was like we can call but we can’t go over their houses at this point.”

Though when you’re in a house with seven siblings pulling each other up learning together, the atmosphere will never be boring.

Other families we’ve spoken to tell us staying home and becoming self-educators has given them even more respect for the work of everyday teachers who are still reaching out daily in times like these to help.