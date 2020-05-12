Cotton Blues restaurant adapts to serve customers amid COVID-19 pandemic

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Cotton Blues in Hattiesburg is known for its blackened tacos, Brussels sprouts and braised greens. Now, the restaurant is introducing a fresh produce market, along with an outdoor eating space.

Chris Ortego is the owner of Cotton Blues. He said he wants to reinvent his restaurant to help it thrive during the coronavirus pandemic.

The restaurant will still offer full service, but it will have a limited menu. There will be more grab and go options. Ortego said the restaurant will also open for breakfast, serving fresh baked goods.

The produce market will include farm fresh produce, along with salsas and sauces. Cotton Blues is expected to debut the changes by June 2020.