Cough and Fever Clinic to offer COVID-19 monoclonal antibody treatment

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg Clinic announced it will be administering COVID-19 monoclonal antibody (mAb) treatments at the Cough and Fever Clinic location in Hattiesburg.

The treatment is available for people who are at high risk for developing severe COVID-19 illness, have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus or are unvaccinated and have been exposed to someone who has tested positive.

Due to the rapid spread of the Delta variant in Mississippi, the Hattiesburg Clinic will expand access to the mAb infusion services. The clinic has increased its capacity from 100 treatments per week to 277 treatments per week.

“This is another welcome partnership that has come during a critical time for our community,” said Hattiesburg Clinic Chief Executive Officer Bryan N. Batson, MD. “Our COVID-positive cases have shattered all records from last year, and our medical resources and facilities are stretched thin due to the latest resurgence of cases.”

Monoclonal antibody therapies will be available at 5909 US Highway 49, Cloverleaf Medical Plaza – Suite 20, inside Cough & Fever Clinic, during the following times:

Monday – Friday: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturday: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday: 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

If administered within 10 days of the onset of COVID-19 symptoms, the one-time therapy is highly effective in neutralizing the virus and preventing symptoms from worsening. The treatment is administered through infusion therapy.