The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely.

The United States as of Nov. 2 reached over 1 million COVID-19-related deaths and 97.5 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 68.3% of the population is fully vaccinated, and 7.3% of vaccinated people have received the most recently available bivalent booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Mississippi using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and vaccination data from Covid Act Now. Counties are ranked by the highest infection rate per 100,000 residents within the week leading up to Oct. 27, 2022. Cumulative cases per 100,000 served as a tiebreaker.

Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 infection rates in your state.

Renelibrary // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Warren County, MS

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 29 (13 new cases, +8% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,718 (12,125 total cases)

— 14.8% less cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 476 (216 total deaths)

— 9.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.1% (26,839 fully vaccinated)



Zeamays // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Carroll County, MS

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 30 (3 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,537 (2,938 total cases)

— 5.8% less cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 583 (58 total deaths)

— 33.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.7% (4,247 fully vaccinated)



Jerrye & Roy Klotz, MD // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Tunica County, MS

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 31 (3 new cases, -40% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,921 (2,882 total cases)

— 4.6% less cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 498 (48 total deaths)

— 14.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.6% (5,159 fully vaccinated)



Carlcath // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Clay County, MS

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 31 (6 new cases, -45% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,053 (5,805 total cases)

— 4.1% less cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 523 (101 total deaths)

— 20.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.3% (9,323 fully vaccinated)



Woodlot // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Harrison County, MS

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 31 (64 new cases, -2% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,187 (62,813 total cases)

— 3.7% less cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 336 (699 total deaths)

— 22.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.1% (118,718 fully vaccinated)



NatalieMaynor // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Webster County, MS

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 31 (3 new cases, -40% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 39,416 (3,819 total cases)

— 25.7% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 753 (73 total deaths)

— 72.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.1% (4,761 fully vaccinated)



Jerrye & Roy Klotz, MD // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Copiah County, MS

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 32 (9 new cases, -40% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,914 (8,676 total cases)

— 1.4% less cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 442 (124 total deaths)

— 1.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.9% (15,690 fully vaccinated)



Infrogmation of New Orleans // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Claiborne County, MS

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 33 (3 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,537 (2,475 total cases)

— 12.2% less cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 545 (49 total deaths)

— 25.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.0% (5,034 fully vaccinated)



Librarylady2726 // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Jones County, MS

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 34 (23 new cases, +35% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 36,580 (24,910 total cases)

— 16.7% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 452 (308 total deaths)

— 3.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.6% (30,374 fully vaccinated)



Chris Crookston // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Coahoma County, MS

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 36 (8 new cases, +33% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 34,433 (7,618 total cases)

— 9.8% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 601 (133 total deaths)

— 37.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.4% (11,823 fully vaccinated)



Brewri92535 // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Newton County, MS

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 38 (8 new cases, +100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 32,239 (6,776 total cases)

— 2.8% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 485 (102 total deaths)

— 11.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.0% (11,569 fully vaccinated)



Nlsanfor // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Covington County, MS

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 38 (7 new cases, +17% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 43,711 (8,146 total cases)

— 39.4% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 633 (118 total deaths)

— 45.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.9% (10,782 fully vaccinated)



Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Scott County, MS

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 39 (11 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,760 (7,526 total cases)

— 14.6% less cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 430 (121 total deaths)

— 1.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.0% (14,637 fully vaccinated)



Jerrye & Roy Klotz, MD // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Clarke County, MS

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 39 (6 new cases, +100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,204 (4,694 total cases)

— 3.7% less cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 721 (112 total deaths)

— 65.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.6% (9,107 fully vaccinated)



Chillin662 // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Yazoo County, MS

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 40 (12 new cases, -14% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 31,920 (9,477 total cases)

— 1.8% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 384 (114 total deaths)

— 11.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.8% (15,085 fully vaccinated)



Gabriel D. May // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Marion County, MS

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 41 (10 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 33,329 (8,190 total cases)

— 6.3% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 574 (141 total deaths)

— 31.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.5% (11,668 fully vaccinated)



NatalieMaynor // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Panola County, MS

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 41 (14 new cases, +133% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 34,903 (11,934 total cases)

— 11.3% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 518 (177 total deaths)

— 18.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.2% (16,810 fully vaccinated)



Jerrye & Roy Klotz, MD // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Greene County, MS

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 44 (6 new cases, +100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,263 (3,704 total cases)

— 13.0% less cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 442 (60 total deaths)

— 1.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 37.9% (5,153 fully vaccinated)



Calvin Beale // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Jefferson Davis County, MS

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 45 (5 new cases, +150% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,536 (3,398 total cases)

— 2.6% less cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 503 (56 total deaths)

— 15.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.6% (5,185 fully vaccinated)



Chillin662 // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Holmes County, MS

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 47 (8 new cases, -27% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,500 (5,018 total cases)

— 5.9% less cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 617 (105 total deaths)

— 41.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 62.0% (10,550 fully vaccinated)



Cohee // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Benton County, MS

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 48 (4 new cases, -64% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 32,086 (2,650 total cases)

— 2.3% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 605 (50 total deaths)

— 38.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.5% (4,422 fully vaccinated)



Cohee // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Prentiss County, MS

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 48 (12 new cases, -25% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 37,965 (9,539 total cases)

— 21.1% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 434 (109 total deaths)

— 0.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.7% (10,989 fully vaccinated)



Scoutandboo // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Madison County, MS

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 50 (53 new cases, -16% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,766 (29,507 total cases)

— 11.4% less cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 325 (345 total deaths)

— 25.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 65.1% (69,143 fully vaccinated)



Mark Hilton // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Winston County, MS

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 50 (9 new cases, -40% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 34,575 (6,208 total cases)

— 10.3% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 579 (104 total deaths)

— 32.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.3% (8,849 fully vaccinated)



Leigh T. Harrell // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Lowndes County, MS

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 51 (30 new cases, +200% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 34,343 (20,123 total cases)

— 9.5% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 422 (247 total deaths)

— 3.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.6% (30,798 fully vaccinated)



Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Monroe County, MS

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 51 (18 new cases, -14% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 36,109 (12,729 total cases)

— 15.2% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 641 (226 total deaths)

— 47.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.7% (18,238 fully vaccinated)



Hamhari Brown // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Bolivar County, MS

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 52 (16 new cases, +45% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 35,066 (10,740 total cases)

— 11.8% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 611 (187 total deaths)

— 40.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 60.7% (18,593 fully vaccinated)



NatalieMaynor // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Rankin County, MS

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 53 (83 new cases, -3% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,330 (43,988 total cases)

— 9.6% less cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 331 (514 total deaths)

— 24.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.4% (81,406 fully vaccinated)



Mthunter58 // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Oktibbeha County, MS

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 56 (28 new cases, -10% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,188 (12,986 total cases)

— 16.5% less cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 341 (169 total deaths)

— 21.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.4% (25,979 fully vaccinated)



Michlaovic // Wikimedia

#21. Hinds County, MS

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 57 (131 new cases, +49% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,464 (63,672 total cases)

— 12.4% less cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 357 (828 total deaths)

— 18.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 60.0% (139,095 fully vaccinated)



Qqqqqq // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Montgomery County, MS

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 61 (6 new cases, -14% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 35,458 (3,466 total cases)

— 13.1% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 839 (82 total deaths)

— 92.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.8% (5,549 fully vaccinated)



Thomas R Machnitzki // Wikimedia Commons

#19. DeSoto County, MS

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 62 (114 new cases, -2% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 31,329 (57,941 total cases)

— 0.1% less cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 308 (569 total deaths)

— 29.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.0% (105,380 fully vaccinated)



Fredlyfish4 // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Itawamba County, MS

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 64 (15 new cases, +25% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 37,653 (8,807 total cases)

— 20.1% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 628 (147 total deaths)

— 44.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 35.6% (8,320 fully vaccinated)



Cohee // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Chickasaw County, MS

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 64 (11 new cases, +22% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 38,636 (6,608 total cases)

— 23.2% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 579 (99 total deaths)

— 32.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.6% (8,487 fully vaccinated)



NatalieMaynor // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Yalobusha County, MS

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 66 (8 new cases, +60% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 38,363 (4,645 total cases)

— 22.4% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 512 (62 total deaths)

— 17.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 66.9% (8,099 fully vaccinated)



Magnolia677 // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Marshall County, MS

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 71 (25 new cases, +9% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 31,952 (11,277 total cases)

— 1.9% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 513 (181 total deaths)

— 17.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.8% (20,034 fully vaccinated)



Mississippi Department of Archives and History // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Issaquena County, MS

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 75 (1 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,929 (291 total cases)

— 30.1% less cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 678 (9 total deaths)

— 55.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.2% (600 fully vaccinated)



Cohee // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Calhoun County, MS

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 77 (11 new cases, +175% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 37,212 (5,344 total cases)

— 18.7% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 536 (77 total deaths)

— 22.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.7% (6,564 fully vaccinated)



Jerrye & Roy Klotz, MD // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Lafayette County, MS

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 78 (42 new cases, +100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 32,996 (17,824 total cases)

— 5.2% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 344 (186 total deaths)

— 21.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.1% (30,293 fully vaccinated)



Marduk // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Leake County, MS

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 79 (18 new cases, -14% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 32,164 (7,329 total cases)

— 2.6% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 544 (124 total deaths)

— 24.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.4% (11,477 fully vaccinated)



Cohee // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Lee County, MS

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 82 (70 new cases, +13% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 37,153 (31,742 total cases)

— 18.5% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 369 (315 total deaths)

— 15.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.7% (38,195 fully vaccinated)



Tony Webster // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Attala County, MS

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 83 (15 new cases, +25% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 35,160 (6,390 total cases)

— 12.1% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 660 (120 total deaths)

— 51.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.8% (10,141 fully vaccinated)



Cohee // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Tippah County, MS

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 86 (19 new cases, +111% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 38,387 (8,451 total cases)

— 22.4% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 518 (114 total deaths)

— 18.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.0% (9,470 fully vaccinated)



Cohee // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Union County, MS

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 90 (26 new cases, +37% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 37,987 (10,946 total cases)

— 21.2% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 444 (128 total deaths)

— 1.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.2% (11,590 fully vaccinated)



Michaelswikiusername // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Pontotoc County, MS

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 103 (33 new cases, +312% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 37,350 (12,017 total cases)

— 19.1% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 479 (154 total deaths)

— 9.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.6% (13,702 fully vaccinated)



Skye Marthaler // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Alcorn County, MS

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 108 (40 new cases, +29% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 32,541 (12,025 total cases)

— 3.8% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 441 (163 total deaths)

— 1.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.4% (14,924 fully vaccinated)



Nicholas Brown // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Washington County, MS

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 116 (51 new cases, +410% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,922 (11,821 total cases)

— 14.1% less cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 474 (208 total deaths)

— 8.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.3% (22,960 fully vaccinated)



Thomas R Machnitzki // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Tallahatchie County, MS

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 123 (17 new cases, +183% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,693 (3,686 total cases)

— 14.9% less cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 463 (64 total deaths)

— 6.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.5% (5,868 fully vaccinated)



Rdstephens // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Noxubee County, MS

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 125 (13 new cases, -19% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 31,535 (3,285 total cases)

— 0.6% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 470 (49 total deaths)

— 7.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.6% (5,893 fully vaccinated)



Skye Marthaler // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Tishomingo County, MS

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 191 (37 new cases, +54% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 37,347 (7,239 total cases)

— 19.1% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 629 (122 total deaths)

— 44.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.6% (7,677 fully vaccinated)