The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely.

The United States as of Nov. 16 reached over 1 million COVID-19-related deaths and 98.1 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 68.6% of the population is fully vaccinated, and 10.1% of vaccinated people have received the most recently available bivalent booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Mississippi using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and vaccination data from Covid Act Now. Counties are ranked by the highest infection rate per 100,000 residents within the week leading up to Nov. 10, 2022. Cumulative cases per 100,000 served as a tiebreaker.

Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 infection rates in your state.

Jerrye & Roy Klotz, MD // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Clarke County, MS

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,217 (4,696 total cases)

— 3.9% less cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 721 (112 total deaths)

— 65.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.7% (9,119 fully vaccinated)



Woodlot // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Harrison County, MS

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,217 (62,876 total cases)

— 3.9% less cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 336 (699 total deaths)

— 23.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.2% (118,962 fully vaccinated)



Infrogmation of New Orleans // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Hancock County, MS

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,253 (14,410 total cases)

— 3.8% less cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 336 (160 total deaths)

— 23.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.8% (21,834 fully vaccinated)



Z28scrambler // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Pike County, MS

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,391 (11,940 total cases)

— 3.3% less cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 489 (192 total deaths)

— 11.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.1% (20,470 fully vaccinated)



Calvin Beale // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Walthall County, MS

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,393 (4,342 total cases)

— 3.3% less cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 581 (83 total deaths)

— 33.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.5% (6,075 fully vaccinated)



Quentin Melson // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Jackson County, MS

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,492 (43,792 total cases)

— 3.0% less cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 340 (489 total deaths)

— 22.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.0% (70,440 fully vaccinated)



Calvin Beale // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Jefferson Davis County, MS

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,572 (3,402 total cases)

— 2.8% less cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 503 (56 total deaths)

— 15.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.6% (5,189 fully vaccinated)



Calvin Beale // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Simpson County, MS

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,745 (8,196 total cases)

— 2.2% less cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 593 (158 total deaths)

— 35.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.6% (12,422 fully vaccinated)



Jerrye & Roy Klotz, MD // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Copiah County, MS

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,939 (8,683 total cases)

— 1.6% less cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 442 (124 total deaths)

— 1.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.0% (15,713 fully vaccinated)



Woodlot // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Pearl River County, MS

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,989 (17,210 total cases)

— 1.4% less cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 515 (286 total deaths)

— 17.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.5% (27,517 fully vaccinated)



Thomas R Machnitzki // Wikimedia Commons

#40. DeSoto County, MS

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 31,389 (58,052 total cases)

— 0.2% less cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 308 (570 total deaths)

— 29.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.1% (105,662 fully vaccinated)



Rdstephens // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Noxubee County, MS

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 31,641 (3,296 total cases)

— 0.6% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 470 (49 total deaths)

— 7.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.6% (5,900 fully vaccinated)



Chillin662 // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Yazoo County, MS

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 31,947 (9,485 total cases)

— 1.6% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 384 (114 total deaths)

— 12.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.9% (15,106 fully vaccinated)



Magnolia677 // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Marshall County, MS

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 31,991 (11,291 total cases)

— 1.7% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 513 (181 total deaths)

— 17.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.9% (20,075 fully vaccinated)



Cohee // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Benton County, MS

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 32,135 (2,654 total cases)

— 2.2% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 618 (51 total deaths)

— 41.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.6% (4,430 fully vaccinated)



Marduk // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Leake County, MS

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 32,213 (7,340 total cases)

— 2.5% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 549 (125 total deaths)

— 25.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.5% (11,501 fully vaccinated)



Brewri92535 // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Newton County, MS

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 32,296 (6,788 total cases)

— 2.7% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 485 (102 total deaths)

— 11.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.2% (11,604 fully vaccinated)



Skye Marthaler // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Alcorn County, MS

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 32,647 (12,064 total cases)

— 3.8% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 441 (163 total deaths)

— 0.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.5% (14,955 fully vaccinated)



The diva777 // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Lamar County, MS

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 32,684 (20,703 total cases)

— 4.0% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 265 (168 total deaths)

— 39.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.0% (38,670 fully vaccinated)



Nick Shields // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Choctaw County, MS

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 32,911 (2,702 total cases)

— 4.7% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 438 (36 total deaths)

— 0.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 37.2% (3,058 fully vaccinated)



Jerrye & Roy Klotz, MD // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Lafayette County, MS

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 33,109 (17,885 total cases)

— 5.3% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 344 (186 total deaths)

— 21.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.2% (30,362 fully vaccinated)



Calvin Beale // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Wayne County, MS

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 33,152 (6,691 total cases)

— 5.4% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 436 (88 total deaths)

— 0.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.1% (8,096 fully vaccinated)



Gabriel D. May // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Marion County, MS

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 33,386 (8,204 total cases)

— 6.2% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 574 (141 total deaths)

— 31.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.5% (11,684 fully vaccinated)



Calvin Beale // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Lawrence County, MS

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 33,585 (4,227 total cases)

— 6.8% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 453 (57 total deaths)

— 3.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.8% (7,155 fully vaccinated)



dmtilley // Wikimedia Commons

#26. George County, MS

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 34,110 (8,357 total cases)

— 8.5% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 367 (90 total deaths)

— 16.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.2% (10,095 fully vaccinated)



Leigh T. Harrell // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Lowndes County, MS

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 34,426 (20,172 total cases)

— 9.5% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 425 (249 total deaths)

— 2.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.7% (30,865 fully vaccinated)



Chris Crookston // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Coahoma County, MS

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 34,487 (7,630 total cases)

— 9.7% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 601 (133 total deaths)

— 37.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.6% (11,853 fully vaccinated)



Mark Hilton // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Winston County, MS

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 34,603 (6,213 total cases)

— 10.1% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 579 (104 total deaths)

— 32.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.4% (8,870 fully vaccinated)



Sturmgewehr88 // Wikimedia

#22. Forrest County, MS

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 34,693 (25,984 total cases)

— 10.3% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 426 (319 total deaths)

— 2.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.3% (33,955 fully vaccinated)



Woodlot // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Stone County, MS

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 34,877 (6,395 total cases)

— 10.9% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 431 (79 total deaths)

— 1.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.3% (8,669 fully vaccinated)



NatalieMaynor // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Panola County, MS

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 34,929 (11,943 total cases)

— 11.1% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 518 (177 total deaths)

— 18.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.2% (16,830 fully vaccinated)



Hamhari Brown // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Bolivar County, MS

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 35,138 (10,762 total cases)

— 11.8% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 614 (188 total deaths)

— 40.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 60.8% (18,631 fully vaccinated)



Tony Webster // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Attala County, MS

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 35,204 (6,398 total cases)

— 12.0% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 660 (120 total deaths)

— 51.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.9% (10,163 fully vaccinated)



Qqqqqq // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Montgomery County, MS

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 35,468 (3,467 total cases)

— 12.8% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 839 (82 total deaths)

— 92.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.8% (5,553 fully vaccinated)



NatalieMaynor // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Jasper County, MS

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 35,537 (5,822 total cases)

— 13.0% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 482 (79 total deaths)

— 10.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.7% (8,631 fully vaccinated)



Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Monroe County, MS

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 36,236 (12,774 total cases)

— 15.2% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 644 (227 total deaths)

— 47.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.8% (18,262 fully vaccinated)



Librarylady2726 // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Jones County, MS

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 36,633 (24,946 total cases)

— 16.5% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 455 (310 total deaths)

— 4.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.7% (30,426 fully vaccinated)



Cohee // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Lee County, MS

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 37,243 (31,819 total cases)

— 18.4% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 370 (316 total deaths)

— 15.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.8% (38,251 fully vaccinated)



Cohee // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Calhoun County, MS

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 37,268 (5,352 total cases)

— 18.5% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 536 (77 total deaths)

— 22.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.7% (6,568 fully vaccinated)



Michaelswikiusername // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Pontotoc County, MS

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 37,403 (12,034 total cases)

— 19.0% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 479 (154 total deaths)

— 9.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.6% (13,714 fully vaccinated)



Skye Marthaler // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Tishomingo County, MS

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 37,523 (7,273 total cases)

— 19.3% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 629 (122 total deaths)

— 43.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.7% (7,687 fully vaccinated)



Fredlyfish4 // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Itawamba County, MS

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 37,785 (8,838 total cases)

— 20.2% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 628 (147 total deaths)

— 43.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 35.6% (8,332 fully vaccinated)



Cohee // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Union County, MS

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 38,039 (10,961 total cases)

— 21.0% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 444 (128 total deaths)

— 1.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.3% (11,601 fully vaccinated)



Cohee // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Prentiss County, MS

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 38,148 (9,585 total cases)

— 21.3% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 434 (109 total deaths)

— 0.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.8% (11,000 fully vaccinated)



Cohee // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Tippah County, MS

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 38,501 (8,476 total cases)

— 22.5% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 518 (114 total deaths)

— 18.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.1% (9,489 fully vaccinated)



NatalieMaynor // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Yalobusha County, MS

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 38,578 (4,671 total cases)

— 22.7% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 512 (62 total deaths)

— 17.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 67.1% (8,119 fully vaccinated)



Cohee // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Chickasaw County, MS

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 38,677 (6,615 total cases)

— 23.0% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 579 (99 total deaths)

— 32.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.7% (8,498 fully vaccinated)



NatalieMaynor // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Webster County, MS

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 39,488 (3,826 total cases)

— 25.6% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 753 (73 total deaths)

— 72.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.2% (4,765 fully vaccinated)



CapCase // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Neshoba County, MS

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 41,655 (12,129 total cases)

— 32.5% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 845 (246 total deaths)

— 93.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.7% (12,719 fully vaccinated)



Nlsanfor // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Covington County, MS

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 43,840 (8,170 total cases)

— 39.4% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 633 (118 total deaths)

— 44.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.0% (10,800 fully vaccinated)