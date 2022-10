The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely.

The United States as of Oct. 18 reached over 1 million COVID-19-related deaths and 97 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 68.1% of the population is fully vaccinated, and 49% of vaccinated people have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Mississippi using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and vaccination data from Covid Act Now. Counties are ranked by the highest infection rate per 100,000 residents within the week leading up to Oct. 13, 2022. Cumulative cases per 100,000 served as a tiebreaker.

NatalieMaynor // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Yalobusha County, MS

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 33 (4 new cases, +300% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 38,256 (4,632 total cases)

— 22.4% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 504 (61 total deaths)

— 15.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 66.9% (8,097 fully vaccinated)



Woodlot // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Harrison County, MS

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 35 (72 new cases, -29% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,125 (62,684 total cases)

— 3.6% less cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 335 (698 total deaths)

— 23.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.9% (118,497 fully vaccinated)



Thomas R Machnitzki // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Tallahatchie County, MS

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 36 (5 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,526 (3,663 total cases)

— 15.2% less cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 463 (64 total deaths)

— 6.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.4% (5,858 fully vaccinated)



Calvin Beale // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Jefferson Davis County, MS

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 36 (4 new cases, -50% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,473 (3,391 total cases)

— 2.5% less cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 503 (56 total deaths)

— 15.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.5% (5,179 fully vaccinated)



Sturmgewehr88 // Wikimedia

#46. Forrest County, MS

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 36 (27 new cases, +23% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 34,586 (25,904 total cases)

— 10.6% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 426 (319 total deaths)

— 2.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.2% (33,842 fully vaccinated)



Renelibrary // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Warren County, MS

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 37 (17 new cases, -43% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,663 (12,100 total cases)

— 14.7% less cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 476 (216 total deaths)

— 9.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.0% (26,796 fully vaccinated)



Gabriel D. May // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Marion County, MS

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 37 (9 new cases, -36% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 33,248 (8,170 total cases)

— 6.3% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 574 (141 total deaths)

— 32.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.4% (11,644 fully vaccinated)



Z28scrambler // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Franklin County, MS

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 39 (3 new cases, -82% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,068 (2,242 total cases)

— 7.0% less cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 506 (39 total deaths)

— 16.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.3% (3,805 fully vaccinated)



Catherine Harris // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Tate County, MS

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 39 (11 new cases, +57% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,635 (8,393 total cases)

— 5.2% less cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 537 (152 total deaths)

— 23.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.2% (13,072 fully vaccinated)



Jerrye & Roy Klotz, MD // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Copiah County, MS

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 39 (11 new cases, -39% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,828 (8,652 total cases)

— 1.4% less cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 442 (124 total deaths)

— 1.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.8% (15,669 fully vaccinated)



Cohee // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Union County, MS

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 42 (12 new cases, -33% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 37,831 (10,901 total cases)

— 21.0% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 444 (128 total deaths)

— 2.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.2% (11,574 fully vaccinated)



NatalieMaynor // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Rankin County, MS

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 43 (67 new cases, -34% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,221 (43,819 total cases)

— 9.7% less cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 330 (512 total deaths)

— 24.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.4% (81,301 fully vaccinated)



Jerrye & Roy Klotz, MD // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Lafayette County, MS

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 43 (23 new cases, -12% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 32,879 (17,761 total cases)

— 5.2% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 344 (186 total deaths)

— 20.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.0% (30,255 fully vaccinated)



NatalieMaynor // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Jasper County, MS

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 43 (7 new cases, -46% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 35,470 (5,811 total cases)

— 13.5% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 476 (78 total deaths)

— 9.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.5% (8,606 fully vaccinated)



Jerrye & Roy Klotz, MD // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Greene County, MS

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 44 (6 new cases, +50% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,197 (3,695 total cases)

— 13.0% less cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 442 (60 total deaths)

— 1.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 37.9% (5,150 fully vaccinated)



Infrogmation of New Orleans // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Hancock County, MS

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 44 (21 new cases, +17% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,186 (14,378 total cases)

— 3.4% less cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 336 (160 total deaths)

— 22.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.6% (21,726 fully vaccinated)



Jerrye & Roy Klotz, MD // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Clarke County, MS

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 45 (7 new cases, +75% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,146 (4,685 total cases)

— 3.6% less cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 721 (112 total deaths)

— 65.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.6% (9,101 fully vaccinated)



Calvin Beale // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Simpson County, MS

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 45 (12 new cases, +20% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,700 (8,184 total cases)

— 1.8% less cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 589 (157 total deaths)

— 35.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.5% (12,396 fully vaccinated)



Mthunter58 // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Oktibbeha County, MS

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 46 (23 new cases, -18% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,069 (12,927 total cases)

— 16.6% less cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 339 (168 total deaths)

— 22.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.3% (25,941 fully vaccinated)



Michlaovic // Wikimedia

#31. Hinds County, MS

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 47 (110 new cases, -23% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,369 (63,453 total cases)

— 12.5% less cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 357 (827 total deaths)

— 17.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.9% (138,897 fully vaccinated)



Rdstephens // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Noxubee County, MS

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 48 (5 new cases, +67% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 31,257 (3,256 total cases)

— 0.0% less cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 470 (49 total deaths)

— 8.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.5% (5,887 fully vaccinated)



Leigh T. Harrell // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Lowndes County, MS

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 48 (28 new cases, +8% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 34,274 (20,083 total cases)

— 9.6% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 422 (247 total deaths)

— 3.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.5% (30,742 fully vaccinated)



Calvin Beale // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Walthall County, MS

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 49 (7 new cases, -12% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,337 (4,334 total cases)

— 3.0% less cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 581 (83 total deaths)

— 33.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.4% (6,064 fully vaccinated)



Thomas R Machnitzki // Wikimedia Commons

#27. DeSoto County, MS

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 52 (97 new cases, +5% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 31,204 (57,711 total cases)

— 0.2% less cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 308 (569 total deaths)

— 29.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.9% (105,190 fully vaccinated)



Fredlyfish4 // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Itawamba County, MS

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 56 (13 new cases, -41% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 37,537 (8,780 total cases)

— 20.1% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 628 (147 total deaths)

— 44.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 35.5% (8,307 fully vaccinated)



Scoutandboo // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Madison County, MS

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 58 (62 new cases, -17% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,656 (29,391 total cases)

— 11.5% less cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 325 (345 total deaths)

— 25.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 65.0% (69,049 fully vaccinated)



Nick Shields // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Choctaw County, MS

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 61 (5 new cases, +25% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 32,862 (2,698 total cases)

— 5.1% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 426 (35 total deaths)

— 2.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 37.1% (3,048 fully vaccinated)



Mark Hilton // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Winston County, MS

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 61 (11 new cases, -35% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 34,442 (6,184 total cases)

— 10.2% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 579 (104 total deaths)

— 33.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.2% (8,839 fully vaccinated)



Cohee // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Lee County, MS

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 61 (52 new cases, -7% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 36,998 (31,610 total cases)

— 18.3% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 368 (314 total deaths)

— 15.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.7% (38,156 fully vaccinated)



Brewri92535 // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Newton County, MS

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 62 (13 new cases, +225% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 32,182 (6,764 total cases)

— 2.9% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 485 (102 total deaths)

— 11.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.0% (11,550 fully vaccinated)



Cohee // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Calhoun County, MS

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 63 (9 new cases, +29% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 37,107 (5,329 total cases)

— 18.7% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 536 (77 total deaths)

— 23.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.6% (6,555 fully vaccinated)



Chillin662 // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Yazoo County, MS

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 64 (19 new cases, -77% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 31,832 (9,451 total cases)

— 1.8% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 381 (113 total deaths)

— 12.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.7% (15,056 fully vaccinated)



Calvin Beale // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Wayne County, MS

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 64 (13 new cases, +1,200% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 33,132 (6,687 total cases)

— 6.0% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 436 (88 total deaths)

— 0.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.0% (8,071 fully vaccinated)



Hamhari Brown // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Bolivar County, MS

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 65 (20 new cases, -33% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 34,978 (10,713 total cases)

— 11.9% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 611 (187 total deaths)

— 40.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 60.6% (18,574 fully vaccinated)



Cohee // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Tippah County, MS

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 68 (15 new cases, +114% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 38,260 (8,423 total cases)

— 22.4% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 518 (114 total deaths)

— 19.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.0% (9,457 fully vaccinated)



Natalie Maynor // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Smith County, MS

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 69 (11 new cases, +22% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,876 (4,755 total cases)

— 4.4% less cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 434 (69 total deaths)

— 0.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 35.1% (5,589 fully vaccinated)



Qqqqqq // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Montgomery County, MS

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 72 (7 new cases, +133% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 35,325 (3,453 total cases)

— 13.0% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 839 (82 total deaths)

— 92.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.7% (5,542 fully vaccinated)



CapCase // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Neshoba County, MS

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 72 (21 new cases, -16% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 41,545 (12,097 total cases)

— 32.9% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 841 (245 total deaths)

— 93.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.3% (12,605 fully vaccinated)



Cohee // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Chickasaw County, MS

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 76 (13 new cases, +44% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 38,520 (6,588 total cases)

— 23.2% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 579 (99 total deaths)

— 33.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.6% (8,482 fully vaccinated)



Z28scrambler // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Adams County, MS

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 81 (25 new cases, +108% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,055 (8,304 total cases)

— 13.5% less cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 485 (149 total deaths)

— 11.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.4% (17,315 fully vaccinated)



Magnolia677 // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Marshall County, MS

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 82 (29 new cases, +53% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 31,816 (11,229 total cases)

— 1.8% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 513 (181 total deaths)

— 17.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.6% (19,993 fully vaccinated)



Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Monroe County, MS

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 82 (29 new cases, +93% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 35,998 (12,690 total cases)

— 15.1% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 641 (226 total deaths)

— 47.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.7% (18,221 fully vaccinated)



Skye Marthaler // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Alcorn County, MS

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 84 (31 new cases, +82% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 32,349 (11,954 total cases)

— 3.5% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 441 (163 total deaths)

— 1.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.3% (14,908 fully vaccinated)



Cohee // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Prentiss County, MS

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 88 (22 new cases, -29% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 37,853 (9,511 total cases)

— 21.1% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 434 (109 total deaths)

— 0.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.7% (10,979 fully vaccinated)



Carlcath // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Clay County, MS

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 93 (18 new cases, +157% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,965 (5,788 total cases)

— 4.2% less cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 523 (101 total deaths)

— 20.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.2% (9,312 fully vaccinated)



Chillin662 // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Holmes County, MS

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 112 (19 new cases, +46% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,389 (4,999 total cases)

— 6.0% less cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 617 (105 total deaths)

— 41.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.7% (10,502 fully vaccinated)



NatalieMaynor // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Webster County, MS

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 124 (12 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 39,333 (3,811 total cases)

— 25.8% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 753 (73 total deaths)

— 73.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.1% (4,758 fully vaccinated)



Michaelswikiusername // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Pontotoc County, MS

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 146 (47 new cases, +194% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 37,223 (11,976 total cases)

— 19.1% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 479 (154 total deaths)

— 10.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.5% (13,686 fully vaccinated)



Skye Marthaler // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Tishomingo County, MS

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 155 (30 new cases, +100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 37,032 (7,178 total cases)

— 18.5% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 629 (122 total deaths)

— 44.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.6% (7,666 fully vaccinated)



Cohee // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Benton County, MS

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 194 (16 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 31,905 (2,635 total cases)

— 2.1% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 605 (50 total deaths)

— 39.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.5% (4,419 fully vaccinated)