Counties with the highest COVID-19 death rate in Mississippi

As has been true throughout America’s COVID-19 history, every state—and every county therein—has its own COVID-19 story, driven by local policies and behaviors. The United States as of July 14 had reached 608,013 COVID-19-related deaths and nearly 34 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Amid the grim numbers come two bright spots: As of Feb. 2, more Americans had been vaccinated for COVID-19 than had been infected; and since then, rolling averages for case counts and deaths have been on the decline.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 death rates in Mississippi using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. Counties are ranked by the highest death rate per 100k residents as of July 8, 2021. Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 death rates in your state.

#50. Clay County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 280 (54 total deaths)

— 12.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

— #663 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,800 (1,893 total cases)

— 9.9% less cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 47 (9 new cases, +80% change from previous week)

#49. Quitman County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 280 (19 total deaths)

— 12.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

— #661 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 29.4 (2 new deaths, +100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,220 (830 total cases)

— 12.4% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 74 (5 new cases, +150% change from previous week)

#48. Tunica County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 280 (27 total deaths)

— 12.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

— #660 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,285 (1,087 total cases)

— 3.8% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 42 (4 new cases, +100% change from previous week)

#47. Pike County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 283 (111 total deaths)

— 13.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

— #640 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,649 (3,398 total cases)

— 20.5% less cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 46 (18 new cases, +200% change from previous week)

#46. Jasper County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 293 (48 total deaths)

— 17.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

— #583 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,606 (2,229 total cases)

— 25.1% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 24 (4 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

#45. Marshall County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 298 (105 total deaths)

— 19.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

— #558 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,039 (4,602 total cases)

— 19.9% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 23 (8 new cases, -56% change from previous week)

#44. Kemper County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 298 (29 total deaths)

— 19.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

— #557 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,957 (970 total cases)

— 8.4% less cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 31 (3 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

#43. Franklin County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 298 (23 total deaths)

— 19.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

— #556 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,059 (853 total cases)

— 1.7% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 13 (1 new cases, -50% change from previous week)

#42. Carroll County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 302 (30 total deaths)

— 20.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

— #534 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,325 (1,226 total cases)

— 13.3% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 30 (3 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

#41. Benton County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 303 (25 total deaths)

— 21.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

— #526 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,435 (1,027 total cases)

— 14.4% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 36 (3 new cases, +200% change from previous week)

#40. Tallahatchie County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 304 (42 total deaths)

— 21.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

— #516 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,049 (1,802 total cases)

— 20.0% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 7 (1 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

#39. Newton County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 305 (64 total deaths)

— 22.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

— #510 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,914 (2,504 total cases)

— 9.6% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 43 (9 new cases, +80% change from previous week)

#38. Jefferson Davis County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 306 (34 total deaths)

— 22.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

— #504 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,831 (1,094 total cases)

— 9.6% less cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 63 (7 new cases, +250% change from previous week)

#37. Tippah County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 309 (68 total deaths)

— 23.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

— #477 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,350 (2,939 total cases)

— 22.8% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 27 (6 new cases, -33% change from previous week)

#36. Tate County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 311 (88 total deaths)

— 24.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

— #466 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 3.5 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,139 (3,438 total cases)

— 11.6% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 18 (5 new cases, -38% change from previous week)

#35. Washington County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 317 (139 total deaths)

— 26.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

— #442 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.3 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,430 (5,458 total cases)

— 14.3% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 52 (23 new cases, +188% change from previous week)

#34. Perry County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 317 (38 total deaths)

— 26.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

— #441 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,749 (1,287 total cases)

— 1.1% less cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 33 (4 new cases, -50% change from previous week)

#33. Leake County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 325 (74 total deaths)

— 30.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

— #402 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,007 (2,736 total cases)

— 10.4% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 18 (4 new cases, -50% change from previous week)

#32. Marion County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 326 (80 total deaths)

— 30.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

— #398 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,110 (2,730 total cases)

— 2.2% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 24 (6 new cases, -40% change from previous week)

#31. Lauderdale County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 328 (243 total deaths)

— 31.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

— #391 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,820 (7,279 total cases)

— 9.7% less cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 9 (7 new cases, -22% change from previous week)

#30. Panola County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 328 (112 total deaths)

— 31.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

— #389 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.9 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,690 (4,681 total cases)

— 25.9% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 6 (2 new cases, -75% change from previous week)

#29. Walthall County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 329 (47 total deaths)

— 31.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

— #383 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,541 (1,363 total cases)

— 12.3% less cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 28 (4 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

#28. Webster County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 330 (32 total deaths)

— 32.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

— #374 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,921 (1,155 total cases)

— 9.6% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 41 (4 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

#27. Yalobusha County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 330 (40 total deaths)

— 32.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

— #372 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,892 (1,682 total cases)

— 27.8% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases, -100% change from previous week)

#26. Lincoln County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 331 (113 total deaths)

— 32.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

— #371 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,812 (4,034 total cases)

— 8.6% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 38 (13 new cases, +8% change from previous week)

#25. Simpson County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 334 (89 total deaths)

— 33.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

— #360 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,404 (3,040 total cases)

— 4.9% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 90 (24 new cases, -20% change from previous week)

#24. Noxubee County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 336 (35 total deaths)

— 34.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

— #350 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 9.6 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,374 (1,289 total cases)

— 13.8% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 29 (3 new cases, -50% change from previous week)

#23. Itawamba County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 342 (80 total deaths)

— 36.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

— #329 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,065 (3,056 total cases)

— 20.1% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 17 (4 new cases, +300% change from previous week)

#22. Chickasaw County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 345 (59 total deaths)

— 38.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

— #321 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,425 (2,125 total cases)

— 14.3% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 47 (8 new cases, -20% change from previous week)

#21. Claiborne County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 345 (31 total deaths)

— 38.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

— #320 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 11.1 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,493 (1,033 total cases)

— 5.7% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases, -100% change from previous week)

#20. Amite County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 350 (43 total deaths)

— 40.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

— #311 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,417 (1,281 total cases)

— 4.2% less cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 81 (10 new cases, +67% change from previous week)

#19. Tishomingo County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 356 (69 total deaths)

— 42.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

— #292 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,052 (2,336 total cases)

— 10.8% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 26 (5 new cases, -29% change from previous week)

#18. Sunflower County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 370 (93 total deaths)

— 48.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

— #249 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,544 (3,401 total cases)

— 24.6% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 8 (2 new cases, -60% change from previous week)

#17. Wilkinson County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 371 (32 total deaths)

— 48.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

— #243 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,134 (702 total cases)

— 25.2% less cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 23 (2 new cases, -50% change from previous week)

#16. Coahoma County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 380 (84 total deaths)

— 52.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

— #223 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,714 (3,034 total cases)

— 26.1% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 99 (22 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

#15. Monroe County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 386 (136 total deaths)

— 54.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

— #208 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,883 (4,189 total cases)

— 9.3% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 28 (10 new cases, -38% change from previous week)

#14. Jefferson County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 401 (28 total deaths)

— 60.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

— #179 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,514 (665 total cases)

— 12.5% less cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 29 (2 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

#13. Attala County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 402 (73 total deaths)

— 60.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

— #176 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,885 (2,160 total cases)

— 9.3% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 33 (6 new cases, +100% change from previous week)

#12. Humphreys County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 409 (33 total deaths)

— 63.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

— #161 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,091 (975 total cases)

— 11.2% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

#11. Sharkey County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 417 (18 total deaths)

— 66.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

— #150 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 23.1 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,826 (511 total cases)

— 8.8% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 23 (1 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

#10. Grenada County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 424 (88 total deaths)

— 69.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

— #145 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,723 (2,641 total cases)

— 17.0% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases, -100% change from previous week)

#9. Holmes County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 435 (74 total deaths)

— 74.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

— #129 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,246 (1,913 total cases)

— 3.4% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 35 (6 new cases, +200% change from previous week)

#8. Bolivar County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 438 (134 total deaths)

— 75.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

— #128 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,842 (4,852 total cases)

— 45.7% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 16 (5 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

#7. Leflore County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 444 (125 total deaths)

— 77.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

— #123 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,493 (3,521 total cases)

— 14.9% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 11 (3 new cases, +50% change from previous week)

#6. Covington County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 445 (83 total deaths)

— 78.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

— #120 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,499 (2,702 total cases)

— 33.3% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 86 (16 new cases, +14% change from previous week)

#5. Montgomery County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 450 (44 total deaths)

— 80.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

— #108 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,248 (1,295 total cases)

— 21.8% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 51 (5 new cases, +400% change from previous week)

#4. Issaquena County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 452 (6 total deaths)

— 80.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

— #105 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,735 (169 total cases)

— 17.1% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

#3. Winston County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 457 (82 total deaths)

— 82.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

— #101 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,904 (2,317 total cases)

— 18.7% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 33 (6 new cases, -25% change from previous week)

#2. Clarke County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 515 (80 total deaths)

— 106.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

— #56 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,537 (1,793 total cases)

— 6.1% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 6 (1 new cases, -67% change from previous week)

#1. Neshoba County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 618 (180 total deaths)

— 147.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

— #25 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,094 (4,104 total cases)

— 29.6% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 72 (21 new cases, +24% change from previous week)